John and Miley unveil animated flick while Will gets snap happy



The red carpet was well and truly rolled out on Monday night as a host of big names launched their new silver screen projects stateside. In Hollywood Hannah Montana star Miley Cyrus joined forces with John Travolta to present animated adventure Bolt.



The pair voice the main characters in the film - a comedy tale of a white German Shepherd who plays a superhero dog in a TV show along with his owner Penny. Having lived all his life on a set the pooch begins to think that his superpowers are real, but soon discovers otherwise when he is accidentally sent to New York.



Famous faces at the premiere included Mr T, who is currently working on an animated movie project of his own - Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs, out next year.



After helping wife Jada Pinkett Smith unveil Madagascar in the US last month, Will Smith had his own special event to attend this week. The dad-of-three spent time happily chatting to young fans, and posing for a picture of two at the debut screening of Seven Pounds. The emotional story of a man who changes the lives of seven strangers, it also stars Rosario Dawson and Woody Harrelson.



And it wasn't just American stars on the premiere trail. British TV presenter Sir David Frost joined stars including Kevin Bacon at the New York opening of Frost/Nixon. Welsh actor Michael Sheen portrays Sir David in the flick – a dramatic retelling of the post-Watergate TV interviews between the Kent-born talk show host and former president Richard Nixon