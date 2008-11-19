Adding socialite glamour to the launch of the annual Somerset House attraction was Kate Middleton's younger sister Pippa
Determined not to come a cropper on the ice, Emma gets a little help from her young companions
Having had some skating practice a few months ago at her big sister Kate's roller disco Pippa Middleton looked sure-footed when she whizzed into action to help open the Somerset House ice rink for the holiday season.
Emma Watson, though, wasn't taking any chances when she ventured onto the Christmas attraction. The Harry Potter star, who was enjoying an evening of winter-wonderland fun with her family, took advantage of her young companions' penguin stabilisers for a little support.
Earlier Emma had presided over the switching on of the lights on the stately home's Christmas tree. "I've been coming here since I was about 13 and I absolutely love it. It's Christmassy and wonderful," enthused the actress.
Also adding to the chilly entertainment were Torvill and Dean. The famous skating aces were first onto the ice, performing a routine against the romantic backdrop of the 18th-century courtyard.