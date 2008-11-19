Meryl presents her sister act in LA while Josh serves up 'Milk' in NYC



Eternally versatile Meryl Streep, who was last seen singing and dancing across the big screen in light-hearted musical Mamma Mia, strikes a very different note in her latest outing. For new film Doubt, which tackles the themes of religion, morality and authority, she dons a habit for her role as a nun.



Despite the film's weighty subject matter, Meryl - who attended a special screening of the film in LA this week with co-star Amy Adams - revealed wearing the traditional garb was a novelty. "It was fun," said the Oscar winner, joking: "The habit, it got to be a habit!".



Charlie Wilson's War actress Amy, who also plays a nun, was equally enthusiastic about their apparel. "It was so easy. It lacked all vanity, and I didn't have to suck in," she admitted.



On the East Coast Josh Brolin joined his co-star Emile Hirsch at a special New York screening of his latest movie Milk. Checking out the political thriller, which tells the true life story of US gay rights activist Harvey Milk, were Mickey Rourke, Naomi Watts and Juliette Lewis.