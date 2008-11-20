Ben Affleck keeps faith with the displaced people of the Congo



Although his wife Jennifer Garner is expecting the couple's second child any day now, that hasn't stopped Ben Affleck fulfilling his personal commitment to the people of the Congo.



The Good Will Hunting actor, who filmed a special report on the humanitarian crisis in the country for US TV this summer, was this week back highlighting the plight of the victims of its Civil War.



The trip is the fourth the 35-year-old father of one - he and Jennifer have a daughter Violet - has made to the country in a year.



Speaking on his last visit Ben explained: "It's fairly clear that in the modern age there is a currency to celebrity...



"I really started thinking long and hard about how to use that currency as long as I had it."



During his most recent trip Ben met with parents and children who've been forced to make their homes at a refugee camp in the eastern Congo.



By continuing to simply draw attention to the people's suffering, as he did with his Nightline report, Ben says he hopes the more fortunate will be moved to help.



"I don't think people respond particularly well to being hectored, or being made to feel guilty, or being made to feel as though they're kind of callow or insensitive for the life they've been leading up until then," he explains.