Mischa found the perfect way to chill after partying with the international jet set in Dubai's uber-luxe Atlantis hotel
The OC starlet, who joined 2000 guests at the resort's opening party, was clearly moved by her encounter with the dolphins in residence at the Aquaventure water park
24 NOVEMBER 2008
Having spent the weekend partying with a host of celebrities at the opening extravaganza of the Atlantis Hotel in Dubai, Mischa Barton later opted for some time out, frolicking with a dolphin in the resort's Aquaventure water park.
After the star-studded events of the previous night, Mischa swapped A-list company for a refreshing dip with the friendly-looking creature in the water park - just one of the extravagant hotel's many lavish attractions.
The inauguration ceremony, which at a cost of £13.5 million is believed to be the most expensive private party ever thrown, was attended by a roll call of famous faces including Charlize Theron and the Duchess of York. The lavish bash featured performances by pop sensation Kylie Minogue and a fireworks display to rival that of the Beijing Olympics.