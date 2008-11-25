Relations between Jude and Sadie far from frosty at theatre bash



For many divorced couples, bumping into each other on the social scene might be something best avoided. Not so for Jude Law and Sadie Frost, though. The pair - who split acrimoniously in 2003 after six years of marriage - were clearly pleased to see each other when they both attended a London theatre awards this week.



Jude, currently sporting a moustache for his role in the new Sherlock Holmes movie, gave 43-year-old Sadie a warm hug when he spotted her at the Royal Opera House bash. Far from being merely cordial, the former couple - who have three children together - were rather touchy-feely as they spent time laughing and joking together.



Sadie, who will make her West End debut early next year in one woman play Touched... For The Very First Time and 35-year-old Jude were just two of the famous faces at the annual ceremony. Also in attendance were Hollywood heart-throb Josh Hartnett, Dr Who star David Tennant and Bleak House actor Charles Dance.