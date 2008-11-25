'Poirot' star David wins first Emmy during proud night for British talent



It was an incredible night for UK talent at this year's International Emmy awards as Britain claimed an amazing seven out of the ten trophys up for grabs. And no one was more thrilled than Poirot actor David Suchet, who picked up the best actor trophy for his role as media tycoon Robert Maxwell in the BBC 2007 series Maxwell.



"It's been an unbelievable night for the Brits. I'm absolutely thrilled to bits, I can't believe it's really true," said the overwhelmed star "This is my first Emmy ever, and I can't tell you what it feels like to win for England... and to represent my acting community as well."



Also picking up her first ever Emmy at the new York ceremony was best actress prize recipient Lucy Cohu. The brunette star was feted for her role in Channel 4's Forgiven as a housewife who struggles to salvage her relationship with her abusive husband. "I can't believe it," she said.



Other British successes at the ceremony - which recognised excellence in TV programmes produced outside of the US - included the writers of Life On Mars and Channel 4 survival documentary The Beckoning Silence.