Tom Cruise opens up to HELLO! about his two leading ladies



In the week after his two-and-a-half year old daughter Suri was named Hollywood's most influential tot, dad Tom Cruise proudly speaks to HELLO! magazine in an exclusive interview about happy family life with his adorable little girl and wife Katie Holmes.



"Suri's very much like her mother," reveals the Valkyrie star, who celebrated his second wedding anniversary with Katie this month. "She's open and sunny, just like her Mom is, but she's also very determined."



"She's very much a girl, and will not wear trousers, for instance, only dresses," he adds. "I put a pair of trousers on her and turn and leave the room and straight away the trousers are off and a dress is on instead."



