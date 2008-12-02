"I remember Beyonce saying: 'If I could just get a gold record, I would be so happy'. And look at her now," said Beyonce's mum at the opening of her new movie Cadillac Records
Husband Jay-Z was also at his wife's big night
2 DECEMBER 2008
Two of Beyonce's biggest supporters - mum Tina Knowles and her husband of eight months, rap mogul Jay-Z – were there to celebrate her triumph at Monday's Cadillac Records premiere. The evening in New York marked a proud achievement for the bootylicious entertainer.
In a first for the multi-tasking 27-year-old she was the executive producer on the movie about soul legend Etta James, assembling a top-notch cast in the process, among them Oscar winner Adrien Brody and rapper Mos Def.
Asked about the best bit of filming The Pianist actor exclaimed cheekily: "Getting to kiss the boss!".
Beyonce prepared meticulously for her role in the film as the troubled diva, piling on the pounds and visiting a drug rehab facility – an effort which earned her mother's praise.
"I'm proud of her because she works so hard and steps up to the challenge," says Tina. "I remember Beyonce saying: 'If I could just get a gold record, I would be so happy'. And look at her now. She's got ten Grammys and all of these things, so she's really been blessed."