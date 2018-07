My girl's a hard worker says Beyonce's proud mum Tina



Two of Beyonce's biggest supporters - mum Tina Knowles and her husband of eight months, rap mogul Jay-Z were there to celebrate her triumph at Monday's Cadillac Records premiere. The evening in New York marked a proud achievement for the bootylicious entertainer.



In a first for the multi-tasking 27-year-old she was the executive producer on the movie about soul legend Etta James, assembling a top-notch cast in the process, among them Oscar winner Adrien Brody and rapper Mos Def.



Asked about the best bit of filming The Pianist actor exclaimed cheekily: "Getting to kiss the boss!".



Beyonce prepared meticulously for her role in the film as the troubled diva, piling on the pounds and visiting a drug rehab facility an effort which earned her mother's praise.



"I'm proud of her because she works so hard and steps up to the challenge," says Tina. "I remember Beyonce saying: 'If I could just get a gold record, I would be so happy'. And look at her now. She's got ten Grammys and all of these things, so she's really been blessed."