My girl's a hard worker says Beyonce's proud mum Tina



Two of Beyonce's biggest supporters - mum Tina Knowles and her husband of eight months, rap mogul Jay-Z – were there to celebrate her triumph at Monday's Cadillac Records premiere. The evening in New York marked a proud achievement for the bootylicious entertainer.



In a first for the multi-tasking 27-year-old she was the executive producer on the movie about soul legend Etta James, assembling a top-notch cast in the process, among them Oscar winner Adrien Brody and rapper Mos Def.



Asked about the best bit of filming The Pianist actor exclaimed cheekily: "Getting to kiss the boss!".



Beyonce prepared meticulously for her role in the film as the troubled diva, piling on the pounds and visiting a drug rehab facility – an effort which earned her mother's praise.



"I'm proud of her because she works so hard and steps up to the challenge," says Tina. "I remember Beyonce saying: 'If I could just get a gold record, I would be so happy'. And look at her now. She's got ten Grammys and all of these things, so she's really been blessed."