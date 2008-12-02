Sharon Stone and Andy Garcia led the movie heavyweights honouring Hollywood's king of cool at the American Cinematheque ceremony

Photo: © Getty Images

Click on photos for gallery

His trophy - one of the industry's greatest accolades - was presented to the Star Wars knight by the sci-fi adventure series' director George Lucas

Photo: © Getty Images

Among guests feting the star were two of his colleagues from the space series, R2D2 and C3PO

Photo: © Getty Images