Uma - who received a Buddhist upbringing in India - supported the Tibetan culture centre's auction by offering lunch with herself as one of the lots
Her father Robert was the first American to become a Tibetan monk and remains a passionate supporter of Buddism and the Himalayan country
2 DECEMBER 2008
With strong links to Buddism and Tibetan culture through her writer father Robert, Uma Thurman was inevitably going to take a special interest when New York's Tibet House - a non-profit organisation founded by her dad and devoted to the preservation of the Himalayan country's culture - held its annual benefit auction on Monday.
The Kill Bill actress – who received a Buddist upbringing and whose first name means 'Great Middle Way' – donated some of her own time to help raise funds for the cause. One of the lots up for grabs at Christie's auction house was lunch with the blonde screen star.
Uma – whose father was the first American ordained as a Tibetan monk – is a member of the centre's cultural committee, along with other famous names, including Christy Turlington, Yoko Ono, Martin Scorsese and Sting.