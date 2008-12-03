The Brokeback Mountain actress looks radiant as she joins Oscar winner Marisa Tomei on stage to present one of the evening's awards
Mickey Rourke, whose new film The Wrestler will be released in the UK in January, with brunette beauty Rachel Weisz at the star-studded bash
3 DECEMBER 2008
With her critically acclaimed new film Wendy And Lucy soon to hit the big screen and a new romance with director Spike Jonze blossoming, Michelle Williams certainly had something to smile about as she stepped out for an indie film awards ceremony in New York on Tuesday evening.
Joining stars, including Rachel Weisz, Sean Penn and Mickey Rourke, at the annual Gotham Independent Film Awards, the mum-of-one was clearly enjoying herself as she helped present an award with Oscar-winner Marisa Tomei.
Also recognised was Spanish beauty Penelope Cruz. The Vicky Cristina Barcelona actress received a trophy for her contribution to independent film from her British Elegy co-star Ben Kingsley. She follows in the footsteps of her actor beau Javier Bardem, who picked up a tribute gong at last year's ceremony.
And while his new film The Wrestler missed out on the best feature award to Frozen River - the night's big winner - former boxer Mickey was in high spirits as he caught up with British beauty Rachel.