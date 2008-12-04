Brad returns to the city he loves to check on Katrina homes



A love letter to New Orleans is how Brad Pitt describes his new romantic drama The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, which is set in the southern US city.



And the movie star has found a practical way to show his affection, returning to the Big Easy time and again, as he did this week, to check on local residents still re-building after Hurricane Katrina three years ago.



Visiting the site where his Make It Right foundation has completed six out of 150 homes, the actor found one strewn with lights, wreaths and red bows in preparation for Christmas.



Even with the progress that's been made the star experienced mixed emotions, unable to rid his mind of those still awaiting affordable housing.



"I'm really happy for the families that are going to be here, but I can't help but think about the families that aren't. It's a push-pull for me," he said. "The excitement is that it's being proven, that it's working. The frustration is that we have a long way to go."



The locals are just glad Brad - who owns a mansion in the French Quarter with Angelina Jolie - is concerned about their predicament. One lifelong resident, 71-year-old Inez Converse, came by to thank him in person. "He didn't have to do this. I'm just grateful he is doing it," she said.