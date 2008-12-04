All eyes were on the five-time Academy award nominee as she attended the launch of her new flick The Reader
Ralph Fiennes and German newcomer David Kross - who play the same character in different stages of his life – catch up at the screening
4 DECEMBER 2008
The sun-kissed locks, the va-va-voom curves, the honey-gold complexion - she might hail from Reading, but Kate Winslet looked every inch the California girl as she sashayed down the red carpet at the US premiere of her new film The Reader.
Kate, who resides in New York with her director husband Sam Mendes and children Mia and Joe, had the bombshell look down to a t in a figure-hugging charcoal Herve Ledger dress and vertiginous metallic heels.
Having already broken the record for the youngest actress to garner five Oscar nods, Kate may be soon to pick up a sixth for her performance in The Reader. In the post-WWII Germany-set film, which hits UK screens on January 2, she portrays a woman defending herself in a war-crime trial.
Also helping unveil the drama in New York this week were Kate's co-stars, Ralph Fiennes - who plays her lover, and German actor David Kross, who portrays a young version of Ralph's character.