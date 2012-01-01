She's got the man and a movie career - now Jen's ready for a baby



Hollywood's most talked-about divorcee has finally found love with pop rock sensation John Mayer, and a baby may follow in the near future.



After playing a mum in Marley & Me, Jennifer Aniston told a US publication: "I feel like that's in my future and I'm on the verge of it in some way – or it's something I long for".



America's sweetheart warned fans against getting carried away with excitement, though, saying the constant pregnancy speculation would ruin any eventual announcement from her.



"It's almost going to take away the fun from actually being able to say one day, 'I'm pregnant!'," she insists. "Everyone will be like, 'Yeah, right.' It's the boy who cried wolf."



Her relationship with John, who's eight years her junior, appears to be the most serious since her marriage to Brad Pitt ended. Usually ultra-discreet about affairs of the heart, the 39-year-old has gone on the record about their romance, saying: "I deeply, deeply care about him; we adore one another."