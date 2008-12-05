Scarlett tries her hand at British retro in English Rose outfits



As Madonna prepares to leave UK shores, Scarlett Johansson might just be making a bid to fill her shoes as an honorary Brit. The American starlet was working an 'English Rose' look when she attended Thursday's presentation of her comic book caper The Spirit.



For the afternoon photocall Scarlett had poured her curves into a clingy jersey dress, with a belt cinching her waist for a Forties forces sweetheart effect.



By the evening she was serving up a look that was trademark Scarlett, having changed into a retro cocktail dress. The floral affair was reminiscent of Catherine Zeta-Jones's wardrobe in The Darling Buds Of May, while shocking pink killer stilettos added an edgy twist.



Scarlett – who was joined by co-stars Samuel L Jackson and Eva Mendes - has spent time in the UK, filming both Match Point and The Boleyn Girls on our shores.



And the British public may be seeing more of her, as she says she loves the way "everything is so close in England". "In America, it takes three hours to drive to the countryside. Here you can work in central London and then party in the country in the evening."