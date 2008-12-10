Scarlett gets into 'The Spirit' of Euro fashion promoting flick



With her recently updated dark blonde 'do pulled back into a tight pony and a lick of red lipstick perfectly complementing her monochrome Bill Blass lace overlay gown, Scarlett Johansson was the epitome of Parisienne chic as she attended a screening of her new movie in the French capital.



The actress' polished appearance in Paris - where she was introducing The Spirit with co-star Eva Mendez - is one of several seemingly geographic-conscious fashion choices the actress has made on the European promo tour for her new movie.



When launching the film in London on Friday Scarlett delivered two Brit-oriented looks - an English country chic ensemble, and a take on a Darling Buds Of May style outfit which combined tumbling curls with a belted vintage floral dress.



Moving onto Berlin at the start of this week, she made a more edgy sartorial choice with a striking ivory satin skirt teamed with a grey cardigan, matching tights and a pair of classic patent leather Christian Louboutin heels.



Scarlett stars with Samuel L Jackson in the movie, which tells the tale of a rookie policeman who returns from the dead to defend his city. It opens in US cinemas on Christmas day and on Boxing Day in the UK.