On the red carpet in the French capital with Eva Mendez to present The Spirit, the actress was the epitome of Parisienne chic in a Bill Blass number
Photo: © Getty Images
With her tumbling curls and pretty floral vintage dress, the Vicky Christina Barcelona star was going for an English rose effect as she launched the supernatural cop thriller in London
Photo: © Getty Images
10 DECEMBER 2008
With her recently updated dark blonde 'do pulled back into a tight pony and a lick of red lipstick perfectly complementing her monochrome Bill Blass lace overlay gown, Scarlett Johansson was the epitome of Parisienne chic as she attended a screening of her new movie in the French capital.
The actress' polished appearance in Paris - where she was introducing The Spirit with co-star Eva Mendez - is one of several seemingly geographic-conscious fashion choices the actress has made on the European promo tour for her new movie.
When launching the film in London on Friday Scarlett delivered two Brit-oriented looks - an English country chic ensemble, and a take on a Darling Buds Of May style outfit which combined tumbling curls with a belted vintage floral dress.
Moving onto Berlin at the start of this week, she made a more edgy sartorial choice with a striking ivory satin skirt teamed with a grey cardigan, matching tights and a pair of classic patent leather Christian Louboutin heels.
Scarlett stars with Samuel L Jackson in the movie, which tells the tale of a rookie policeman who returns from the dead to defend his city. It opens in US cinemas on Christmas day and on Boxing Day in the UK.