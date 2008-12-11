The elegant actress, who was joined at the premiere of Australia by leading man Hugh Jackman, revealed her little girl Sunday Rose will be finding a turtle puppet among her gifts on Christmas morning. Her daughter's first Christmas will be a special one, says Nic. One filled with "a lot of hugs and kisses and… carols"
Sixties icon Twiggy and her daughter Carly Lawson were among the VIP guests at the screening
Chilly London felt the Australia effect this week as the stars of Baz Lurman's Outback epic launched the film in Leicester Square. Shimmering in a white L'Wren Scott gown and metallic gold peep-toe Louboutins, new mum Nicole Kidman joined her leading man Hugh Jackman on the red carpet.
Though busy on the promotional trail for the big screen romance, Nicole has had another very important thing on her mind - planning for her daughter Sunday Rose's first Christmas. The Oscar-winner revealed she's already bought one present for the five-month-old - a turtle puppet. "She loves puppets," Nicole told the American magazine People.
The 41-year-old says she and musician husband Keith Urban have the perfect formula for making this holiday special, namely: "A lot of hugs and kisses and Christmas carols."
Famous faces turning up to see the much-heralded film – which was devised as a Gone With The Wind-style homage to Nicole and Hugh's homeland - included Twiggy and her 29-year-old daughter Carly Lawson, plus Elton John and his partner David Furnish.