Brits shine brightly as the Golden Globe nods are announced



British stars including Kate Winslet, Judi Dench, Kristin Scott Thomas, Emma Thompson and Ralph Fiennes, have all made it onto this year's Golden Globes shortlist.



And both Kate and Ralph are up for two apiece. The former is in the running for best actress for Revolutionary Road and best support for The Reader, while the latter received his nod for his part in The Duchess and in the American made-for-TV film Bernard And Doris.



Judi and Emma, who each have one of the coveted gold statues on their mantlepiece already, are nominated for their roles in TV series Cranford and Last Chance Harvey. Fellow leading lady Kristin is up for her work on French flick I've Loved You So Long.



Brits are not being recognised for their work in front of the camera only. Kate's husband Sam Mendes, who helmed Revolutionary Road, joins Danny Boyle and Stephen Daldry – whose respective films Slumdog Millionaire and The Reader garnered four nominations each – as three of the five nominees for best director.



Garnering most nods this year are Brad Pitt's latest vehicle The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, Meryl Streep's Doubt and Ron Howard's Frost/Nixon with five nods each.



In the best actor category Leonardo DiCaprio, Frank Langella, Brad, Sean Penn and Mickey Rourke will all go head to head, while Kate, Meryl and Kristin will battle it out for the lead actress gong against Angelina Jolie and Anne Hathaway.



Other notable nominees who'll be vying for glory at this year's Globes – seen as an indicator for the Oscars – include Heath Ledger and Tom Cruise, for his small role in comedy Tropic Thunder.