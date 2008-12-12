Jen and Owen present comedy with help from furry friend 'Marley'



The glossy mane, the puppy dog eyes, the perfect red carpet poise - it was clear who the star of the show was at the California premiere of Marley & Me. The film's leads Jennifer Aniston and Owen Wilson found themselves sidelined by golden labrador Clyde, who was happily demonstrating tricks for his fans on the red carpet.



In the flick the clever pooch portrays Marley, who is adopted by Jen and Owen's married characters after they move to Miami. The couple hope the experience of caring for a puppy will give them a taste of what parenthood is like, but get more than they bargained for when the new addition to their family turns out to be something of a handful.



Accompanying Jennifer to the event was her musician boyfriend John Mayer. The couple recently started dating again after splitting up this summer, and 31-year-old John's presence at the screening - their first official public appearance together as a couple, signifies things are going well.



Other famous faces turning up to see the heart warming comedy included Jen's Friends co-star Courteney Cox-Arquette, Emmy-winning actress Katherine Heigl and US TV star Kristin Cavallari.