Cameron receives a flower from the show's star Brian d'Arcy James, who spends nearly two hours in make-up being transformed into the ogre
The musical opened on Broadway over the weekend in front of a star-studded audience
15 DECEMBER 2008
From the moment they hit movie screens in 2001 unlikely heroes Shrek and his wife Princess Fiona won over fans around the world. And the appeal of the characters was enduring it seems for the screen talents who lent their voices to the fun-filled family flicks.
Cameron Diaz, who brought Princess Fiona to life in the films, caught up on the lovable ogre and his fairytale friends again when the musical adaptation opened on Broadway over the weekend.
And the actress, who's set to reprise her role alongside Mike Myers and Eddie Murphy in Shrek 4, was not the only famous face checking out the musical. Ben Stiller and his wife Christine Taylor were also on the special green carpet, as was Ugly Betty star America Ferrera.