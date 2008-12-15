Nicole's didgeridoo turn gets 'Australia' co-star Hugh jigging



If Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman thought they were there to simply blow their own trumpets about new film Australia, they had another think coming. During an appearance on German TV at the weekend the pair had to grapple with the tricky task of blowing an altogether different instrument - a didgeridoo.



Unperturbed when the chat show host whipped out the native Australian instrument, Nicole gamely gave it try. For his part Hugh kicked up his feet and got jigging, much to the amusement of the audience.



The Sydney-born actor's sense of fun is just one of the qualities which helped him land the most coveted job in Hollywood – hosting the Academy Awards ceremony.



In recent years the Oscars has been hosted by a series of comedians, including American funnyman Billy Crystal. Producers chose Hugh, who will be the first actor to head up the gig since Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan in 1987, as they feel he's a "consummate entertainer" with "style, elegance and a sense of occasion".