John and his twins banish the winter blues with Miami beach break



Feeling the sand under his bare feet and with his four-year-old daughter riding on his shoulders John Hannah can't have a care in the world. The Scottish actor was pictured taking the leisurely stroll along a Florida beach where he and wife Joanna Roth are staying with their twins, Astrid and Gabriel.



Being a modern man, The Mummy star made sure Joanna, his wife of 12 years, had plenty of time to relax on their sun and surf holiday, while he took care of their children leaving her to stretch out on a lounger and catch some rays.



Spending quality time with his family, means his next role won't be too much of a stretch for the father of two. In House Husbands, which starts filming next year, the 46-year-old Four Weddings And A Funeral actor plays a stay-at-home dad who, frustrated with his lot in life, decides to take his kids on a testosterone filled adventure with four pals who find themselves in a similar situation.