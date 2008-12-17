Film

Sienna (centre) is joined - from left - by big sister Savannah, mum Jo, step-sister Natasha and her dad's wife Kelly at the carol service fundraiser in a Chelsea church
Photo: © Rex
The congregation was also treated to a performance by former X Factor contestant Rhydian
Photo: © Rex

Sienna united with her top ladies on festive carols and comedy outing

17 DECEMBER 2008
Christmas traditionally brings far flung relatives together. And the family of Sienna Miller is no exception. The jet-setting screen star was reunited with all the important ladies in her life at special carol service this week.

The actress went along to a festive fundraising service in a Chelsea church with big sister Savannah, who designs the siblings' fashion range, and their South African mum Jo.

Joining the Miller ladies in the congregation were interior designer Kelly Hoppen - who was married to Sienna and Savannah's dad Ed - and her daughter Natasha.

The carol service also included performances by former X Factor contestant Rhydian Roberts and comic trio Simon Pegg, Rory Bremner and Olivia Colman from Peep Show.


