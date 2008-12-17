Sienna (centre) is joined - from left - by big sister Savannah, mum Jo, step-sister Natasha and her dad's wife Kelly at the carol service fundraiser in a Chelsea church
Photo: © Rex
The congregation was also treated to a performance by former X Factor contestant Rhydian
Photo: © Rex
17 DECEMBER 2008
Christmas traditionally brings far flung relatives together. And the family of Sienna Miller is no exception. The jet-setting screen star was reunited with all the important ladies in her life at special carol service this week.
The actress went along to a festive fundraising service in a Chelsea church with big sister Savannah, who designs the siblings' fashion range, and their South African mum Jo.
Joining the Miller ladies in the congregation were interior designer Kelly Hoppen - who was married to Sienna and Savannah's dad Ed - and her daughter Natasha.
The carol service also included performances by former X Factor contestant Rhydian Roberts and comic trio Simon Pegg, Rory Bremner and Olivia Colman from Peep Show.