'Kinky Boots' actor Chiwetel receives OBE from Queen



It was proud day for actor Chiwetel Ejiofor on Thursday as he stopped by Buckingham Palace to collect the OBE he was awarded on the Queen's Birthday Honours List earlier in the year. The 34-year-old star was presented with his medal, given for services to drama, by the monarch.



A familiar face on British TV from appearances in series such as law drama Trust and Canterbury Tales, Chiwetel already has his fair share of accolades. Among them is a 2006 BAFTA rising star nod and two Golden Globe nominations - one for his performance as a flamoyant drag performer in Kinky Boots and the other for a 2004 TV drama about the tsunami.



His other notable big screen roles include American Gangster - which landed him a Screen Actors Guild nomination - and parts in Love Actually and Woody Allen film Melinda And Melinda. He's also a distinguished stage actor who has played Othello and Romeo on the London stage.