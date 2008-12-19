The British actress has her best chance ever of winning an Oscar in 2009 after racking up award nominations from several key industry bodies, including the Screen Actors Guild this week for her roles in The Reader (pictured)and Revolutionary Road
One of her main rivals for the best actress prize at the SAGs is Angelina Jolie
This could be the year Kate Winslet's luck at the Oscars changes. The British talent - who's a five-time Oscar nominee - has been short-listed in two categories by the Screen Actors Guild. And the SAGs are widely seen as a predictor of Academy Award success.
Kate is up for best actress in Revolutionary Road and will contest the supporting actress statuette with The Reader. The roles have already earned her two Golden Globe nominations.
Strong competition for the year's best leading lady comes from Changeling's Angelina Jolie and Meryl Streep. The latter stars in Doubt, a powerful religious drama about a nun who suspects a colleague of abuse.
It's not just the battle of the screen ladies that will be a thriller. Benjamin Button star Brad Pitt is in the race for the top acting prize against Sean Penn for Milk.
Another favourite contender is Mickey Rourke, who many critics agree, has delivered a career-defining performance in The Wrestler.
Meanwhile, the late Heath Ledger has received a supporting actor nod for his performance as The Joker in Batman movie The Dark Knight.