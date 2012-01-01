Sacha and Ricky to provide an 'Extra' edge to Globes ceremony



Fans of Sacha Baron Cohen are awaiting the Borat comic's new feature-length turn as Bruno, a camp fashion journalist whose crass attempts to crash catwalk shows fail to impress the glitterati. The Cambridge-educated funnyman has another starring role in 2009, though - presenting an award at the Golden Globes.



The comedian - whose film based on his Funkyzeit mit Bruno TV show hits cinemas in May - and fellow Brit export Extras actor Ricky Gervais are among those signed up for a podium spot at the Hollywood extravaganza.



With Salma Hayek, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Lopez and Drew Barrymore also announced as hosts, they're in prestigious company.



Ricky, who won two Golden Globes in 2004, described the invitation as an "amazing honour", before joking: "This time I even get a goody bag".



Their fellow hosts will be wondering with more than a hint of trepidation what on-stage antics to expect from the British pair. Ricky made quite a splash at last year's Emmy ceremony when he shared a sketch with US comedian Steve Carrell and had the audience in stitches with his efforts to wrestle a statuette off him.



Next year, the Reading-born comic plans to keep the laughs coming with The Other Side Of Truth. His comedy flick featuring Jennifer Garner and Rob Lowe is set in a world where no one has ever lied, a situation exploited by an unscupulous writer.