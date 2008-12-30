While Woody regularly performs in New York, he and his band – with whom he has played clarinet for over 25 years – rarely venture further afield
Woody, his wife Soon-Yi and their daughter stroll through the Polish capital against a backdrop of its festive lights
30 DECEMBER 2008
Better known for his screwball comedies and silver screen directorial hits, Woody Allen is also a talented jazz clarinettist. And it was wearing his musician's hat that he made an appearance in Poland on Sunday.
It was a special treat for the Warsaw audience as, although he has toured Europe with his New Orleans Jazz Band once before, these days the 73-year-old - who was accompanied on the trip by third wife Soon-Yi and their daughter Manzie - rarely performs outside his native New York.
"We will do our best to entertain you," Woody promised at the start of the two-hour show, which was the outfit's first ever concert in the country. And the audience clearly thought the director and his bandmates delivered as they rewarded their performance, which included several solos by Woody, with a standing ovation.