Sean Penn calls off divorce proceedings for a second time

Robin Wright Penn's glowing appearance at a gala seemed to signal that her and husband Sean Penn's famously tempestuous relationship is back on again. Shortly afterwards the actor announced he was withdrawing his request for a legal separation, saying: "It was an arrogant mistake".



The actor initiated divorce proceedings for a second time on April 29, after originally applying to end their union in December 2007. On the first occasion Robin, his wife of 11 years, submitted her own documentation three days later.

Last month the couple – who have two teenagers, 15-year-old Hopper Jack and Dylan Frances, 18 – seemed to be set on mending their breach Forrest Gump actress Robin accompanying her husband to the premiere of his Oscar winning film Milk.



His acceptance speech when he picked up the trophy led to raised eyebrows, however, when he failed to mention Robin. Later, in an interview, the pair insisted it was because he hadn't had enough time on the podium.



"They love each other like crazy, but they fight like crazy, "a friend says of their couple's marital ups and downs.



And their latest reconciliation isn't likely to change that any time soon revealed an insider. "That doesn't mean they're suddenly happy and in love. It's anyone's guess where this is going."