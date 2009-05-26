'HELLO!' reveals the truth about Brad and Angelina's 'crisis'

As Angelina Jolie took time out from the set of her current film for a quick dash across the Atlantic to Cannes to play the role she enjoys most - loving partner to Brad Pitt - speculation was rife that their relationship is at breaking point. So HELLO! went behind the scenes, talking exclusively to the golden couple and their most intimate friends, to paint a portrait of what actually goes on in the Jolie-Pitt household.



Issue number 1074 of the magazine, on sale now, reveals that far from arguing night and day as unkind gossip would have us believe, the pair are dividing their responsibilities in a practical and mutually supportive manner.



Brunette beauty Angelina is on the set of spy thriller Salt, while Brad is currently a stay-at-home dad to their six youngsters at their base in Long Island.



The actor's days revolve round cooking breakfast, taking the children to school and awaiting their mother's return. In short, living the kind of "white picket fence, middle-America lifestyle" that he's comfortable with. "It's how I was raised in Springfield, Missouri," explains Brad.



Pick up your copy of HELLO! to read the full story.

This week's issue also features fabulous pictures of the couple at the Cannes post-screening party for Brad's latest flick, Inglourious Basterds, where the photogenic duo mingled with celebrity pals, plus details of where the globe-trotting actors plan to move next.