Super-toned Reese Witherspoon gets physical for role in sporty new comedy

After celebrating Monday's Memorial Day in relaxed fashion at a Malibu house party with beau Jake Gyllenhaal and pals including Robert Downey Jr and Tom Hanks, Reese Witherspoon threw herself into a rigorous exercise regime, practicing softball skills and running drills.



Her blonde hair tied off her face and wearing protective kneepads and wrist guards, the mum-of-two looked like she meant business as she went into action.

Reese's intensive physical training goes beyond a fondness for sport, though. She's putting in the hours getting into shape in preparation for the role of a professional softball player in an as yet untitled film from As Good As It Gets director James L Brooks. In it she'll share the screen with Owen Wilson and I Love You, Man actor Paul Rudd.



The comedy – which goes by the working title of How Do You Know? – revolves around a love triangle which features Paul as a white collar executive vying for Reese's affections and Owen as a professional baseball pitcher who's also interested in her.