Liam Neeson lined up to take on role as 'Hannibal' in A-Team remake

Having recently cemented his credentials as a screen tough guy in action thriller Taken, Liam Neeson is now in talks to star in another adrenaline-packed film. He's in the frame to play cigar-smoking Colonel John 'Hannibal' Smith - portrayed by George Peppard Jr in the original US TV series - in a big screen adaptation of cult TV show The A-Team.



While it's yet to be officially confirmed, sources are reporting the dad-of-two has been approached about the role in the film, to be directed by British action specialists Tony and Ridley Scott.



The TV version of The A-Team ran from 1983 to 1987, and the adaptation will adhere to the premise of the small screen drama – four war veterans wrongly convicted of armed robbery who escape from a military prison to become do-good mercenaries.



Also being courted for roles are Hangover actor Bradley Cooper, believed to be in early talks to play Lt Templeton 'Faceman' Peck, Woody Harrelson and rapper Common - eyed up for roles as Captain 'Howling Mad' Murdock and infamous B A Baracus respectively.



Since losing his wife Natasha Richardson in a tragic ski accident in March, dad-of-two Liam has been keeping busy. In addition to finishing off drama Chloe, the film he was lensing when Natasha passed away, he's also been working on Clash Of The Titans - due out in 2010 - in which he plays Zeus alongside his pal Ralph Fiennes' Hades.