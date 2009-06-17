Lindsay Lohan 'happy to cooperate' with police investigating alleged jewellery theft

American actress Lindsay Lohan is reportedly "happy to cooperate" with police after £250,000 of jewellery went missing following a photo shoot in London studios earlier this month.



A diamond necklace and earrings loaned to a magazine by top design house Dior were reported missing two days after Lindsay wore them during the shoot, which took place on June 6. She is one of several people present at the studio who Scotland Yard may want to talk to about the disappearance.



The Mean Girls star's representative has confirmed the 22-year-old has yet to be contacted by anyone, adding: "Lindsay hopes they find the missing items."

Management at Elle magazine, which organised the photo shoot, have said they have no reason to believe the actress was "in any way responsible".



"We had an allegation of theft to us made on June 8 and that is being investigated," said a police spokesperson. "There have been no arrests made yet. We want to speak to a number of people in connection with the enquiry."