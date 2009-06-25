Megan Fox apologises for snubbing flower-bearing fan amid campaign to find him

Hollywood beauty Megan Fox has said sorry for accidentally snubbing a young boy who tried to give her a yellow rose as she left the London premiere of her new film Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen.



Pictures emerged of the youngster desperately trying to hand the brunette actress the bloom as she rushed through a crowd of snappers and fans. But Megan told a movie website she didn't see him. "I feel so sad for him. That’s so terrible. That kills me," she said.



The 23-year-old explained in a video interview how "there were, like, 80 million people everywhere." She continued: "It's dark, all I see are flashes. Everyone’s yelling different things… and I didn’t know that was happening."



Turning directly to the camera she says: "I'm sorry sweet boy, I would never do that to you. I would gladly accept your rose if ever see you again. Paparazzi would not let me to you. I'm so embarrassed."



A reunion between the actress and the boy could be on the cards, after photography company Kodak have got involved. They've offered a $5,000 reward for the first person that emails with information that leads to the discovery of his whereabouts.