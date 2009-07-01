Robert Pattinson reveals he 'felt like a bit of an idiot' at 'Twilight' audition

He frequently tops 'world's most sexiest man' lists, but Robert Pattinson has a surprising confession for his female fans.



The star, this week spotted filming new project Remember Me in New York's Central Park, has said he had reservations about auditioning for the part of Edward Cullen in the vampire romance flick after learning the character was meant to be impossibly handsome.



"Going in for the audition, I felt like a bit of an idiot," admits the 23-year-old, who said he stared and stared at himself in the mirror in doubt before leaving the house for the casting. "I just thought even having the gall to go in means you're a bit… arrogant."



The handsome actor's overcame his reservations and went on to win the part, becoming a big hit with female followers – something which was evident recently when he was mobbed in the Big Apple.



Poor Rob ended up getting clipped by a taxi when he tried to escape the hordes of screaming fans. Luckily he wasn't seriously hurt though, and soon resumed filming his new project with Lost beauty Emilie de Ravin.



In the film the pair play lovers whose newfound romance is put under strain as they're both faced with tragedy in their respective families.