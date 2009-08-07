Former off-screen lovers Drew and Justin make a convincing item in their new flick

For most ex-couples, pretending you are an item for the sake of your work would bring about some awkward circumstances to say the least. Not so for former Hollywood couple Drew Barrymore and Justin Long.



The pair were heating up camera screens in New York this week as they canoodled in character for their upcoming rom-com, Going The Distance – a romantic comedy about the trials and tribulations of a long-distance relationship.



And although the couple announced their split in July last year, the apparent chemistry between them has sparked speculation that they are back together.



Filming scenes in New York's idyllic Central Park, Drew and Justin were spotted in several passionate embraces. And for a day at the office, it all seemed like a lot of fun for the screen stars.



Charlie's Angels actress Drew began dating Justin when they met on set of He’s Just Not That Into You in August 2007.



And throughout their two-year relationship, the couple often gushed about each other in interviews.



When asked how he felt about Drew, Justin said: "Beauty and light, and she shines it on everybody who comes into contact with her." And Drew seemed equally besotted. "My cheeks hurt, I'm so happy," she said.



Whether it is the rekindling of an old romance, or, just their acting expertise, Drew and Justin's steamy scenes will hit the screens in October 2010.

