Glittering Mischa looks relaxed and happy on set of Ashton Kutcher's new drama

With Ashton Kutcher and his wife Demi Moore looking on from the sidelines, Mischa Barton got to work on TV series The Beautiful Life less than a month after leaving a psychiatric ward.



And on sparkling form – literally – in a golden-hued mini dress, and looking relaxed and happy on the New York set, the former OC beauty seemed to have made a good recovery.



Mischa plays a model with a substance abuse problem in the new show, which is due to air in the US in September.



Ashton is executive producer of the series, and it was the screen hunk who spoke out last month to let Mischa's fans know she was "doing great" after her 12-day stay at LA's Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.



The 23-year-old was evaluated in the facility under a code known as a 5150 hold - the equivalent to the UK legal term 'sectioning'.



It's not clear what led to the health issues, but friends say Mischa "has been dealing with a lot of personal issues".



In a July 2008 interview she expressed disappointment with herself after being arrested for drink driving.