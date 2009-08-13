Surprise star guest Brad Pitt captures shots at the NY unveiling of 'Time Traveller's Wife'

Unexpected, but very welcome attendee Brad - one of the film's producers - captures moments from the evening on his phone. Perhaps the snaps were for his partner Angelina Jolie who was absent from the premiere

Photo: © Rex

There was a real treat in store for fans lining the red carpet at the premiere of The Time Traveller's Wife on Wednesday.



Not only were they in the company of the stars of the film, striking brunette Rachel McAdams and hunky Australian actor Eric Bana, but also one half of Hollywood's golden couple.



Hot on the heels of attending the screening for his own film Inglourious Basterds on Tuesday, Brad Pitt graced the evening event in his official capacity as one of the movie's producers.





With Angelina no doubt at home looking after their brood, the 45-year-old superstar showed his support for the cast of the romantic drama and even took snaps on his camera phone, perhaps to show to his other half when he got home.



Despite being in the presence of such an industry heavyweight, Canadian beauty Rachel more than held her own.



Setting the monochrome theme of the evening – Brad chose an ivory suit for the occasion, while her handsome co-star stuck to a dapper black outfit - she wowed in a plunging white Pucci gown and sky-scraper black heels.



Rachel stars in the film – adapted from Audrey Niffenegger's acclaimed novel – as Clare, the wife of Henry DeTamble, a man who has a genetic disorder that makes him travel through time. Eric plays her husband in the flick. She recently said it was a role she coveted as soon as she finished reading the book.



While it is down to the 30-year-old actress and her leading man to bring the transcending love between Clare and Henry to life on the silver screen, the film's screenwriter recently revealed he wrote the adaptation with another couple in mind – Brad and his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.



"I thought Brad and Jennifer would be perfect for this film. I just saw them as a perfect version of Clare and Henry," said the writer, who penned it before the former couple's divorce in 2005. "I was writing it in my mind for them."



The Time Traveller's Wife hits cinemas on August 14.