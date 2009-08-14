George Clooney and Elisabetta enjoy a nautical date as mayor introduces fan fines

One month after first meeting and George Clooney and Elisabetta Canalis are already very much in sync. The Hollywood heart-throb and his latest squeeze headed out in matching white tops and denim for a boat trip together on Lake Como, near George's Italian base in Laglio.



And it was a case of all hands to the deck for the couple, the brunette beauty gamely helping out as the boat arrived at a landing stage at the edge of the lake, while George steered them in.



With Elisabetta's sun kissed curves on display in a pair of micro-shorts, it was not hard to see why the Ocean's Eleven actor first fell for her. She is already a pinup in her homeland, best known as the host of MTV Italy's Total Request Live show.



Despite only meeting in Rome in July, the 30-year-old seems to have made quite an impression on bachelor George. After enjoying a romantic dinner together, he promptly whisked her back to his 18th century Italian villa and since then they have been spotted out and about on his beloved bike.



Just a few weeks ago, the 48-year-old introduced her to some of his closest celebrity pals – supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband Randy Gerber.



George's new romance has generated even more interest amongst his fans. And such is the actor's appeal, Giorgio Possi, Laglio's mayor, has taken steps to introduce fines if groups of more than three people gather outside Villa Oleandra.



The Kentucky-born star bought the retreat in 2001, later also purchasing the adjoining Villa Margherita to increase his privacy. The request for the fines, which start at €19 but which increase for repeat offenders, did not come from George, but his neighbours, the mayor added.