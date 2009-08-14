Back on home turf: Aussie star Russell overjoyed to be reunited with family

The looks on their faces said it all – Russell Crowe and his little son Tennyson were overjoyed to be back in each other's company this week.



Forty-five year-old Russell is back on home turf, having returned to Sydney after wrapping up filming on Robin Hood in the UK.



And he's clearly loving every minute of being back in the midst of his family. The movie star had his three-year-old son in fits of giggles as he let the youngster balance his fluffy dog on his head.



The touching scene unfolded as the father-son team went for a spot of lunch with Russell's musician wife Danielle Spencer near their £5 million home in the upmarket Woolloomooloo Wharf, which has spectacular views over Sydney harbour.



There was no sign, however of the couple's elder son, five-year-old Charlie.



During his time in Britain, Russell hit headlines with his kind-hearted gestures. The star – who camped out with the rest of the production crew during filming in Wales – shocked staff at a local charity shop when he made a £1,000 donation.



He also delighted pub staff by leaving a £600 tip for their services after treating nine friends to a meal.