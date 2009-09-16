Robin Wright Penn turns glamour puss following definitive split from Sean

The fierce stilettos, the clinging faux leather mini-dress – Robin Wright Penn delivered a very clear message at the Toronto film festival.



Her sensual outfit said she's moving on with life and more fabulous than ever, despite being in the throes of divorce proceedings from Hollywood heavyweight Sean Penn.



The couple have split before, but always reconciled. This time, though, Robin has declared that there will be no reunion.



And fans at the premiere of her new drama The Private Lives Of Pippa Lee couldn't get enough of her glamorous singleton look.



They clamoured round the 43-year-old – who is the mother of Sean's two teenage children - pressing for autographs and pictures with her.



After many occasions as the plus one of the hugely talented but temperamental actor, Robin seemed to be revelling in all the attention.



Not even reports that her estranged husband has returned to the dating scene seemed to take the shine off her enjoyment.



Sean was seen squiring a 25-year-old Sports Illustrated swimwear model called Jessica White around New York.