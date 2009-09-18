First look at Katherine Heigl's adorable Korean baby girl Naleigh

Ever since Katherine Heigl and her musician husband Josh Kelley announced they were adopting a child from South Korea, celebrity baby fans have been waiting for the first glimpse of the new tot.



And that moment came this week, when the Grey's Anatomy beauty released pictures of her adorable ten-month-old daughter on her fundraising website.



Alongside the intimate shots of the new family unit – who are currently adjusting to their lives together - the site explains that Naleigh is a nickname for Nancy Leigh.



The name is a combination of the monikers of Katherine's mother Nancy and her sister Margaret Leigh, who was also adopted from Korea.



In an recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the 30-year-old star revealed that she narrowly missed out on sharing a birthday with her new daughter, who has special needs.



"She was actually born the day before me in November which I thought was really serendipitous and just kind of like a sign," she told the chat show host.



"I realised just recently that I basically forfeited my birthday for the rest of my life."