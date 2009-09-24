Ellen Pompeo announces new addition to 'Grey's Anatomy' baby boom

The current Hollywood baby boom is all about sugar and spice and all things nice.



Following the arrival of Jude Law's baby girl and news that Buffy The Vampire Slayer actress Sarah Michelle Gellar is the mother of a little superheroine, comes an announcement from Ellen Pompeo about her bundle of joy.



Grey's Anatomy doctor Ellen and her record producer husband Chris Ivery are now the proud parents of Stella Luna, born on September 15.



The couple tied the knot in 2007 after a three-year courtship that began when they were both shopping for melons in a grocery store.



There are plenty of other mums on the Seattle Grace medical team to swap baby tips with the 39-year-old, who plays troubled medic Meredith Grey on the series.



Katherine Heigl recently adopted an adorable 10-month-old girl from Korea.



Meanwhile Chyler Leigh, the sister of Ellen's character on the show, had her third child – a daughter named Anniston Kae - four months ago.