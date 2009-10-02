From Carrie to mummy: Sarah Jessica Parker takes her surrogate twins for a stroll
But there was no sign of her Carrie Bradshaw alter ego as the actress slipped back into the role she loves best – wife and loving mum-of-three.
Forty-four-year-old Sarah made the most of a break in filming the second SATC movie to take her beautiful twin daughters Marion Loretta Elwell and Tabitha Hodge for a walk around the Big Apple with their big brother James Wilke and dad Matthew Broderick.
And clearly keen to make sure her six-year-old son doesn't feel left out by the attention being lavished on the new arrivals, Sarah made him the centre of her focus.
Although she carried one of her daughters in a sling, she kept James close and placed a hand tenderly on his head.
The new babies, who were delivered on June 22 by a surrogate mother, have also been spotted visiting their mum on set.
They were being looked after by a nanny, but onlookers said that Sarah kept running over to the adorable pair of tots between takes to check on them.
