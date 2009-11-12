It's a boy for first-time mum Ashley Jensen and her actor husband

Ugly Betty star Ashley Jensen and her husband Terence Beesley have welcomed a son into the world.



The 40-year-old Scottish actress gave birth to her first baby on October 20, named Francis Jonathan Beesley.



Her rep has confirmed to People that both mother and child are doing well and are back at home.



And while he might have only been on the scene a short time, the little boy already goes by his nickname – Frankie Joe.



Awaiting their baby was particularly exciting for Ashley and English actor Terence, who chose not to find out the sex of the baby beforehand.



"We thought there are so few surprises left in the world," explained the Extras star. "We wanted to be surprised, so we don't have the room painted pink or blue."



To prepare for the arrival of her first child, Ashley turned to some of her famous friends to help her through her pregnancy, including mum of twin girls Rebecca Romijn and expectant mother Jenna Elfman.



"Rebecca sent me a body pillow that I can lie in. We have specific pillows to hold ourselves in place when you're sleeping. Jerry O'Connell called it the husband blocker," she revealed earlier this year.



And she found it particularly useful to be around a fellow mum-to-be while working on Accidentally On Purpose.

"It's been great having Jenna on the set, who is herself pregnant and has a child. I'm like Jenna, Jenna, what do I do?"