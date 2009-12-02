Meet the new Karate Kid: Will Smith's high-kicking son Jaden

The gravity-defying vertical kick says it all – Jaden Smith is on perfect form for the new Karate Kid movie.



In the remake of the Eighties classic, Will Smith's 11-year-old son steps into the role played by Ralph Macchio in the original.



And judging by the skills he showed off during a photoshoot on the Great Wall of China, he'll more than rise to the challenge.



Jaden, who got his big break playing Will's son in The Pursuit of Happiness, spent four months in training for his first starring role.



The new film borrows elements from the original film, with Jaden playing a bullied youngster who learns to stand up for himself after discovering martial arts.



Jackie Chan plays his mentor Mr Han – a part based on Pat Morita's iconic Mr Miyagi in the 1984 movie.



Jackie says that Jaden is applying the lessons learned while training for the film to his life outside the movie, and a result has become more respectful and well behaved.



"His dad told me that Jayden had changed. When he takes his shoes off, he doesn't throw them in the corner, but puts them away neatly," explains the kung fu expert.