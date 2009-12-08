Joely Richardson opens up on life without her big sister Natasha

Joely Richardson has spoken out for the first time about the tragic loss of her older sister, saying she "cannot imagine there will ever be a day when I don't think of Tasha."



Eight months after the sad passing of actress Natasha Richardson – beloved wife of Liam Neeson and mother of their two sons – Nip/Tuck star Joely has said she threw herself into work to help cope with her bereavement.



"A strange autopilot kicks in; your psyche puts your work day into a different compartment from your private life," revealed the 44-year-old, who was back on set the day after her sibling's funeral filming BBC's The Day of the Triffids.



"We were such opposites, but completely enmeshed in each other."



She also spoke about the shock of losing Natasha, who died at the age of 45 while on holiday in Canada with her family.



"I hadn't lived a day in my life without her," she told Tatler. "You worry about your children and your elders, but I never imagined such a thing as this. Tash was a given to me."



Despite their differences, the actress says she and her sister were particularly close after sharing a bohemian childhood together with parents Vanessa Redgrave and director Tony Richardson.



"So much of who I am is who Tasha was, and I think, sharing all those imaginative years, there is a level of merging," she said.



Joely – currently dating Russian businessman Evgeny Lebedev – also revealed she has made plans to move to New York with her daughter Daisy for two months to be closer to Natasha's sons, Michael, 14, and 13-year-old Daniel.