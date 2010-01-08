Beaming Reese Witherspoon shows she's not down in the dumps after split from Jake

The huge smile on her face says it all – there's no sitting around and moping for Reese Witherspoon following the end of her relationship to Jake Gyllenhaal.



The Hollywood star's sunny mood was evident this week as she met up with a girlfriend for lunch.



Reese, dressed down in a checked shirt and grey skirt, looked happy and relaxed as the pair went for sushi in Brentwood LA.



It's been three weeks since the Oscar-winning star and Jake reportedly called time on their relationship.



According to sources close to the pair – who fell for each other set of 2007 movie Rendition - the romance came to a natural end.



"They needed time to figure it out and they were on different coasts, When they were finally together, they talked it out and decided they're not going to be together anymore," a friend told a US TV channel.



"There are no other people involved. The relationship just ended. It just fizzled. But they also wanted to be careful and private about it because of Reese's kids."



Reese has two children from her marriage to Ryan Phillippe – ten-year-old Ava, and six-year-old Deacon.



Some reports say the underlying problem was that Jake's desire for marriage scared Reese off, but friends of the couple deny this.