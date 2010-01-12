George Clooney's girl Elisabetta brings this season's on trend shade to the Big Apple

Victoria Beckham and Kate Moss led the way in December, both stepping out in black at the British Fashion Awards.



Now this season's on trend shade has made it's way across the Pond too.



George Clooney's girlfriend Elisabetta Canalis stepped out in midnight black to accompany her man to the New York Film Critics Circle Awards. The Up in the Air actor even got in on the act, teaming his black suit with a matching tie and shirt.



The Italian TV presenter is just one of many A-listers' other halves to be wearing the flattering look this week.



Gary Oldman's fourth wife, Alexandra Edenborough, chose black to attend the LA unveiling of her husband's latest film The Book of Eli.



She teamed the feathered frock with delicate sandals and a lick of red lipstick.



Also supporting her man at the premiere of the science fiction flick was Denzel Washington's wife Pauletta Pearson.



The mum-of-four went for a variation on the theme with a black and midnight blue strapless gown. And she jazzed up her outfit with an oversized jewelled pink clutch.



Meanwhile back in the Big Apple, James Gandolfini's wife Deborah Lin also chose dark colours – in the form of an elegant knee-length dress – to accompany the Sopranos star to the Film Critics Awards.