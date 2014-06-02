Emmerdale reveal summer storylines: spoilers

The temperature is set to soar on Emmerdale this summer. New spoilers from the ITV soap have been released, giving fans a taste of what’s to come over the next few months.



Terminally ill Donna Windsor (Verity Rushworth) continues down a path of crime to help ensure she leaves her daughter April with everything she needs. Unaware of her diagnosis, and with his feelings for her growing, Ross Barton (Michael Parr) continues to assist the former policewoman – but how long until they get caught?





