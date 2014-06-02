hellomagazine.com
Emmerdale reveal summer storylines: spoilers
The temperature is set to soar on Emmerdale this summer. New spoilers from the ITV soap have been released, giving fans a taste of what’s to come over the next few months.
Click on photo to enlarge
Terminally ill Donna Windsor (Verity Rushworth) continues down a path of crime to help ensure she leaves her daughter April with everything she needs. Unaware of her diagnosis, and with his feelings for her growing, Ross Barton (Michael Parr) continues to assist the former policewoman – but how long until they get caught?
Emmerdale's summer teaser image
Adam Barton (Adam Thomas) is reeling from the revelation that John was not his father, which sets him on a dark downward spiral. Will the return of his former best friend Aaron Livesy (Danny Miller) help to save him? And why is Aaron really back?
Andy Sugden (Kelvin Fletcher) must come to terms with a potentially life-changing injury; but is it Bernice Blackstock he turns to for support, or will he return to the arms of another?
Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi), meanwhile, begins an unlikely business partnership with Megan Macey (Gaynor Faye) – but it's another new relationship that could cause problems. Having previously slept with her sister's husband, is Leyla set to become the 'other woman' once more?
In happier news, Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) is throwing herself into wedding planning ahead of her marriage to Dan Spencer (Liam Fox). But viewers will have to wait and see whether they make it down the aisle with no surprises.